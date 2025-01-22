In victory against Orlando
Jakob Pöltl reaches the 4,000 NBA rebounds mark
Jakob Pöltl reached the 4,000 rebounds mark in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Tuesday (local time). In the Toronto Raptors' 109:93 comeback win over the Orlando Magic, the 29-year-old Viennese also made his 250th regular-season appearance in the Canadians' kit, who came away victorious for the third time in their last four games. The center contributed eight points. He also added three rebounds and a block in 19:17 minutes.
The Raptors got off to the worst possible start and fell 11:32 behind in the first quarter. However, they rallied and turned the game around with the only lead change to 60:59 midway through the third period. Pöltl raised his NBA rebounding mark to 4,000 in the 27th minute and had to leave the court early midway through the final quarter after picking up his sixth foul. RJ Barrett scored 19 points for Toronto, Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick scored 17 each. The Canadians have a "double" at the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday and Saturday.
In New York, the Knicks also won the third city duel of the season. They prevailed 99:95 against the Brooklyn Nets. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 25 points and 16 rebounds for the team from Manhattan. Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets in their 144:109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers with a triple-double of 27 points, 13 rebounds and ten assists.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.