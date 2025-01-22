Jakob Pöltl reaches the 4,000 NBA rebounds mark

The Raptors got off to the worst possible start and fell 11:32 behind in the first quarter. However, they rallied and turned the game around with the only lead change to 60:59 midway through the third period. Pöltl raised his NBA rebounding mark to 4,000 in the 27th minute and had to leave the court early midway through the final quarter after picking up his sixth foul. RJ Barrett scored 19 points for Toronto, Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick scored 17 each. The Canadians have a "double" at the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday and Saturday.