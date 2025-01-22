Sleepless settlement
Illuminated advertising on cranes wakes residents at night
Glaring neon signs on the construction cranes in the Neusiedlerviertel in Mödling are causing sleepless nights for residents. More are to be erected soon. The building authority in Mödling is trying to find a solution.
Construction site noise from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., road noise due to increased truck traffic, poor parking situation - the residents around the construction site in the Neusiedlerviertel in Mödling have become accustomed to a lot in recent months. And they have also been understanding.
But they are now particularly annoyed by the recently erected construction cranes. "Their advertising lighting shines into our living rooms and bedrooms all night long," complains Joachim K.: "The fog that is currently prevailing means that the immediate surroundings are flooded with this light. And: "Safety is a must and I know that it is necessary to install glare-free red lamps on the crane for flight safety." K. also knows that two more cranes will be added soon and fears even more night-time light in his neighborhood. Many of his neighbors also feel that their sleep will be disturbed.
The building authority is working hard to find a solution
The responsible building authority in Mödling is making every effort to resolve the matter as quickly as possible. "We have already passed the matter on to the construction management," explains Deputy Director of Construction Roland Geiwitsch. "We have requested a time limit for the illuminated company name on the crane." And the company has assured us that the issue of crane lighting will be addressed when the second crane is erected next week.
