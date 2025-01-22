Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sleepless settlement

Illuminated advertising on cranes wakes residents at night

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 19:00

Glaring neon signs on the construction cranes in the Neusiedlerviertel in Mödling are causing sleepless nights for residents. More are to be erected soon. The building authority in Mödling is trying to find a solution. 

0 Kommentare

Construction site noise from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., road noise due to increased truck traffic, poor parking situation - the residents around the construction site in the Neusiedlerviertel in Mödling have become accustomed to a lot in recent months. And they have also been understanding.

But they are now particularly annoyed by the recently erected construction cranes. "Their advertising lighting shines into our living rooms and bedrooms all night long," complains Joachim K.: "The fog that is currently prevailing means that the immediate surroundings are flooded with this light. And: "Safety is a must and I know that it is necessary to install glare-free red lamps on the crane for flight safety." K. also knows that two more cranes will be added soon and fears even more night-time light in his neighborhood. Many of his neighbors also feel that their sleep will be disturbed.

The building authority is working hard to find a solution
The responsible building authority in Mödling is making every effort to resolve the matter as quickly as possible. "We have already passed the matter on to the construction management," explains Deputy Director of Construction Roland Geiwitsch. "We have requested a time limit for the illuminated company name on the crane." And the company has assured us that the issue of crane lighting will be addressed when the second crane is erected next week.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf