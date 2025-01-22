Illuminated advertising on cranes wakes residents at night

But they are now particularly annoyed by the recently erected construction cranes. "Their advertising lighting shines into our living rooms and bedrooms all night long," complains Joachim K.: "The fog that is currently prevailing means that the immediate surroundings are flooded with this light. And: "Safety is a must and I know that it is necessary to install glare-free red lamps on the crane for flight safety." K. also knows that two more cranes will be added soon and fears even more night-time light in his neighborhood. Many of his neighbors also feel that their sleep will be disturbed.