ÖBB advantage cards now cost 71 euros

Further variants remain

Other variants of the Vorteilcard will remain. These include the "Comfort" for 86 euros, which offers half the fare and a seat reservation for half the price, "Family" (up to four children up to the age of 15 can travel for free for 19 euros), "Youth" (up to the age of 26 for 19 euros) and "Seniors" (from the age of 65, 29 euros).