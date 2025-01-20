"Feel the fire"
ÖSV athlete: “We don’t need Swiss pity”
Speed specialist Stefan Babinsky has commented on the current difficult situation of the ÖSV men and emphasized that they can do without pity from Switzerland. The team is continuing to work intensively on success, he said, it's just a matter of getting things right. However, the loss of Vincent Kriechmayr is of course bitter, especially in the current phase.
"We're in good shape, had good preparation and are also doing well in training," explained Babinsky in "Sport und Talk" on "Servus TV". He himself feels that he has made a step forward recently, emphasizes the speed specialist. However, the fact that the results at the races are not working out at the moment is a difficult situation.
Babinsky, like the entire team, is trying to keep a cool head. "You can't force it. If you want it too much, you often just get in your own way," says the 28-year-old. However, if the knot were to burst, the looseness would return and everything would be easier straight away.
Klammer urges money patience
A situation that skiing legend Franz Klammer can also understand, as he emphasizes: "You can feel a certain uncertainty at the moment. But the Swiss have also had difficult phases, while Austria has dominated. At the moment it's the other way around. But maybe even the home World Championships can contribute to a turnaround."
"We can do without pity from Switzerland anyway," jokes Babinsky, who is convinced that the ÖSV team will strike back. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde suspects that the fact that Switzerland currently has such a strong team has a lot to do with Marco Odermatt: "He is a team player and can therefore also take his young colleagues with him. You can see that in the results."
From an ÖSV perspective, Vincent Kriechmayr could be such an athlete. However, he is known to have injured himself in Wengen. "I saw it at the finish and that was of course very bitter," says Babinsky. "Vinc" is of course very important for the team and they are hoping for a speedy return, says the 28-year-old. But even without the "top dog", the speed specialist considers himself well prepared for the Streif: "I could feel the fire as soon as I arrived". Now he also wants to set off fireworks on the course.
