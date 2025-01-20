ÖSV athlete: “We don’t need Swiss pity”

From an ÖSV perspective, Vincent Kriechmayr could be such an athlete. However, he is known to have injured himself in Wengen. "I saw it at the finish and that was of course very bitter," says Babinsky. "Vinc" is of course very important for the team and they are hoping for a speedy return, says the 28-year-old. But even without the "top dog", the speed specialist considers himself well prepared for the Streif: "I could feel the fire as soon as I arrived". Now he also wants to set off fireworks on the course.