Graz plans for PV park are “irresponsible”

There is no shortage of alternative (and already built) areas. "But of course the costs are higher - people would rather build cheaply, at the cost of further species extinction and at the expense of local recreation." In Holzinger's view, the city would also have the legal means to push for PV systems. "Why aren't supermarkets and shopping centers required to cover their parking lots with PV systems? Why isn't there a requirement to use the flat roofs of newly built halls to generate energy?" The framework conditions and requirements of the state are also completely inadequate.