Harsh criticism
Graz plans for PV park are “irresponsible”
Conservation expert takes harsh criticism of the planned solar park in the north of the Styrian capital: after it was made public via the "Krone" newspaper that the city of Graz was planning to build a huge solar park on two plots of land in Andritz covering a total area of more than ten hectares, the waters ran high.
The uproar was huge: many residents in the north of Graz felt offended, as they use the large meadow near Kirschenallee as a local recreation area.
The plans also caused environmentalists to shake their heads: "Until large areas of roofs and sealed surfaces are equipped with PV systems, it is absolutely irresponsible to build on open spaces," explains Werner Holzinger from the Institute for Animal Ecology and Natural Space Planning and Chairman of the City of Graz's Nature Conservation Advisory Board.
A statement on the PV master plan was submitted to the city back in October. It is of course to be welcomed that those responsible are finally addressing the issue of photovoltaics, "but this must not be at the expense of local recreation and nature", appeals Holzinger.
There is no shortage of alternative (and already built) areas. "But of course the costs are higher - people would rather build cheaply, at the cost of further species extinction and at the expense of local recreation." In Holzinger's view, the city would also have the legal means to push for PV systems. "Why aren't supermarkets and shopping centers required to cover their parking lots with PV systems? Why isn't there a requirement to use the flat roofs of newly built halls to generate energy?" The framework conditions and requirements of the state are also completely inadequate.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
