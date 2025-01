First training in Kitzbühel from 11.30 a.m. LIVE

With Vincent Kriechmayr missing after the crash in Wengen, the best downhill skier from the already thinned-out Austrian speed team is missing, and with the Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin, also injured, the double winner from last year: the anticipation for the 85th Hahnenkamm Races is not unclouded, even if the return of the Super-G to Kitzbühel brings a big grin to the faces of the ski racers.