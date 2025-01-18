Will the FPÖ overturn Sky Shield?
“We can’t rely on others to shoot”
For the ÖVP it remains important and right, the FPÖ sees it as a threat to our neutrality. Now the government negotiations are debating: yes or no to Sky Shield? Read about the points of contention surrounding the air defense initiative - and what the Chief Procurement Officer of the Austrian Armed Forces is arguing for ...
"No to the 'Sky Shield' military alliance - yes to neutrality!" This is the title of the motion for a resolution that Herbert Kickl tabled together with FPÖ colleagues on July 7, 2023. It expresses the concern that the joint initiative (also) with NATO states endangers Austria's neutrality. This would be the case if the expanded or newly created capabilities of the joint procurement initiative were to be integrated into the air defense of NATO territory. In a way, the FPÖ sees this as joining NATO "through the back door".
The Blue Party is a declared opponent of the air defense system and could overturn the billions in procurement in the new government despite the fervent supporter ÖVP. "Of course we need a strong air defense in Austria, but we need one that we operate alone, i.e. nationally," said FPÖ defense spokesman Volker Reifenberger in autumn 2024.
The ÖVP, above all Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner, saw and sees things differently. At the same time as the above motion for a resolution, Tanner not only signed a Sky Shield declaration of intent together with her Swiss counterpart, but also issued a joint written declaration on the neutrality of their countries. Last May, the next step was taken when the Memorandum of Understanding, a cooperation agreement for the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), was signed in Brussels.
Important topic in negotiations
Opinions within the parties sometimes differ considerably, but ESSI will nevertheless play a central role in the current government negotiations. The fact is that Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine also cast a spotlight on Austria's defense capabilities. It became apparent that domestic means of ground-based air defense are outdated and only have a very short range. In order to be able to defend itself adequately if necessary, it would have to be upgraded. Sky Shield, which 21 countries have so far agreed to join, makes this possible.
Lieutenant General Bruno Hofbauer, Deputy Chief of the General Staff and Chief Planner/Purchaser of the Austrian Armed Forces, puts the project into perspective: "Sky Shield as an air defense system is ultimately simply an offer from Germany to jointly procure medium-range missiles, cooperate in defense and join a system. It's not about joining NATO!"
Through the cooperation of all participating countries, air and missile defense systems are to be procured more quickly, but it is also about joint training, exercises and maintenance work as well as an improved exchange of information. Ultimately, individual countries should and must still actively protect their airspace themselves - including Austria. "We must decide for ourselves when or what the Austrian Air Force shoots at."
"Increasing threat from the air"
According to Hofbauer, neglecting air defense is negligent in times like these: "There is an increasing threat from the air. As you can see with the Houthi rebels in Yemen, for example, who are attacking an American carrier group, or when the air defenses in Israel are outwitted. We simply cannot afford to be the only country in the middle of Europe without an air defense system. We can't rely on someone else to shoot for us!"
Austria has already upgraded its short-range and drone air defence systems, including ordering 36 "Skyrangers" and modernizing its 35 mm twin guns. Sky Shield is intended to expand the air defense with medium-range missiles (40 km), such as the IRIS-T systems produced in Germany, but also those with a longer range (from 50 km) in the long term. A lengthy process. "The training to understand this system takes eight to ten years," Hofbauer points out the importance of cooperation.
And also in monetary terms: "If we buy missiles ourselves instead of as a group, it will of course be more expensive," says the expert. Up to 20 percent price advantage could be achieved with joint procurements. Given the estimated cost of the missile systems of 8 billion euros, this would be a saving of 1.6 billion euros for Austria.
In addition, in the event of system adjustments during operation, it would be possible to "jointly present a much stronger case to the industry".
