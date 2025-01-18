“We can’t rely on others to shoot”

"Increasing threat from the air"

According to Hofbauer, neglecting air defense is negligent in times like these: "There is an increasing threat from the air. As you can see with the Houthi rebels in Yemen, for example, who are attacking an American carrier group, or when the air defenses in Israel are outwitted. We simply cannot afford to be the only country in the middle of Europe without an air defense system. We can't rely on someone else to shoot for us!"