Double victory! Prommeger wins in Bansko ahead of Karl

Prommegger took the lead in the overall standings after the 30th World Cup victory of his career. "Today was a victory of willpower in a tough race on a very demanding slope," said the man from Salzburg. "The duels against Benji are always very close. You always have to give it your all and everything has to work out - today the hundredths were on my side. I'm absolutely happy about my first win of the season in an individual race." On Wednesday, he had won the mixed competition with Sabine Payer in Bad Gastein.