Fire in California
First residents return to their homes
After the fires in California, the first residents are able to return to their homes. However, it will take at least another week before larger evacuation zones are released, said fire chief Anthony Marrone.
Electricity and water supplies still need to be restored in the fire areas and rubble removed. In addition, the search for possible fatalities continues. Following the wildfires, which are destroying the ground vegetation, further dangers are looming. As reported, a house on a slope was caught in a landslide and destroyed. It had previously withstood the Palisades fire itself. The house then collapsed under the pressure of debris and earth. Extinguishing water is said to have softened the ground.
Mudslide warning
Mudslides can cause serious damage, especially after rainfall, said Mark Pestrella from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works. The dangerous high winds in Southern California have now subsided, but a new large fire has broken out at a power plant in Central California.
The Monterrey County Sheriff ordered the evacuation of several neighborhoods near the plant in the town of Moss Landing. The health department advised residents to stay indoors and keep fires and doors closed. The power plant is a battery storage facility, the largest of its kind in the world. There is said to be no connection with the fires that have been raging in and around Los Angeles for more than a week.
The "Eaton" fire was more than half contained on Thursday, while the "Palisades" fire was only 22 percent contained. 27 people lost their lives. More than 12,000 houses were destroyed or damaged.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
