First residents return to their homes

Electricity and water supplies still need to be restored in the fire areas and rubble removed. In addition, the search for possible fatalities continues. Following the wildfires, which are destroying the ground vegetation, further dangers are looming. As reported, a house on a slope was caught in a landslide and destroyed. It had previously withstood the Palisades fire itself. The house then collapsed under the pressure of debris and earth. Extinguishing water is said to have softened the ground.