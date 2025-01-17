Start on Monday: Who is negotiating blue-black now

Health is a matter for club chairman August Wöginger, and the economy is also the responsibility of the new Chamber of Commerce General Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer. Alexander Pröll, who succeeded Stocker as Secretary General, heads the groups on justice and the constitution, the head of the Farmers' Union Georg Strasser is in charge of agriculture, the President of the Chamber of Commerce Harald Mahrer is in charge of finance - and Barbara Eibinger-Miedl from Styria is again negotiating the education sector, as she did for the Zuckerl.