Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Speed in talks

Start on Monday: Who is negotiating blue-black now

Nachrichten
17.01.2025 21:00

Small teams - big drive. From Monday, the blue-black pact will be negotiated in the subgroups. In less than three weeks, Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) and Christian Stocker (ÖVP) could come to an agreement. Whoever negotiates the deal now. 

0 Kommentare

The political foundation of the first blue-black coalition has already been laid with the austerity plan. From Monday, it will be built upon in negotiations in a total of 13 subgroups. "In two and a half to three weeks", according to insiders, the pact between Herbert Kickl and Christian Stocker could be sealed.

In any case, the ÖVP is relying on its top personnel for the talks. State Secretary Claudia Plakolm, for example, heads the groups on housing, family and youth as well as infrastructure. Lower Austria's "Security Minister" Gerhard Karner and Klaudia Tanner will lead the talks on their ministries (Home Affairs and Defense). Reinhold Lopatka, the People's Party's top candidate for the EU elections, will negotiate foreign policy aspects, while outgoing Women's Affairs Minister Susanne Raab will discuss the media sector.

The ÖVP is relying on established forces:

Plakolm and Wöginger, for example, are negotiating for the ÖVP. (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Plakolm and Wöginger, for example, are negotiating for the ÖVP.
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Stocker's successor Pröll is also involved. (Bild: ÖVP)
Stocker's successor Pröll is also involved.
(Bild: ÖVP)
The Farmers' Union is represented by Georg Strasser. (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
The Farmers' Union is represented by Georg Strasser.
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

Health is a matter for club chairman August Wöginger, and the economy is also the responsibility of the new Chamber of Commerce General Wolfgang HattmannsdorferAlexander Pröll, who succeeded Stocker as Secretary General, heads the groups on justice and the constitution, the head of the Farmers' Union Georg Strasser is in charge of agriculture, the President of the Chamber of Commerce Harald Mahrer is in charge of finance - and Barbara Eibinger-Miedl from Styria is again negotiating the education sector, as she did for the Zuckerl. 

In order to prevent negotiators from being contacted by the media before the start, the FPÖ did not announce all its blue "area leaders" yesterday. So far, it has only been officially confirmed that General Secretary Christian Hafenecker will negotiate the transport and media sector, Styrian Hannes Amesbauer the internal security sector and Salzburg's Vice-President Marlene Svazek the agriculture sector.

They could negotiate for the FPÖ:

The entire staff of the FPÖ is not yet known. Hafenecker, for example, has been confirmed. (Bild: APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)
The entire staff of the FPÖ is not yet known. Hafenecker, for example, has been confirmed.
(Bild: APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)
Svazek is to negotiate the area of agriculture. (Bild: AFP)
Svazek is to negotiate the area of agriculture.
(Bild: AFP)
Amesbauer will take over the area of internal security for the Freedom Party. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Amesbauer will take over the area of internal security for the Freedom Party.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

Budget spokesman Hubert Fuchs is to be responsible for finance. Unofficially, Dagmar Belakowitsch in the social affairs group and Volker Reifenberger from Salzburg in the defense area are also considered to be set.

The symbolic date for an agreement is February 4. The first blue-black government would then be sworn in exactly 25 years after the first black-blue one ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Frings
Nikolaus Frings
Porträt von Ida Metzger
Ida Metzger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf