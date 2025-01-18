Exotic disposal
Christmas decorations become an animal snack
Many people know that disused Christmas trees belong on the roadside for collection. But it's not just composting plants and bioenergy producers that are happy about the last remnants of Christmas - some Christmas trees end up in local zoos, where the inhabitants fill their bellies!
Initially still lush and green, they are now dried out by the heating air, sun and time. In January, many Christmas trees have to go. But where to put them? In Linz, after January 7 and 13, they are also collected on January 20. Important: remove all the decorations, but do not chop them up.
Disposal also possible later
"Linz AG Abfall is on the road with seven compactor vehicles. Around 30,000 Christmas trees are disposed of in Linz every year, most of them on the first date," reports Susanne Gillhofer, spokesperson for Linz AG. "They are then shredded and composted by partner companies." Anyone who wants to keep the Christmas decorations for longer can also dispose of the plants later at the waste collection center or shredded in the organic waste garbage can. Elsewhere, they are incinerated to produce bioenergy.
Crispy snack
Some Christmas trees are converted into energy in a different way: In local zoos, some residents are delighted with the fir and spruce trees. In Schmiding, they serve as crunchy treats for kangaroos and Bactrian camels and as climbing fun for big cats. At Linz Zoo, goats pounce on the trees, and in Walding, guanaco stallion "Ronaldo" and his ladies are delighted with the Christmas tree snack.
However, it is mainly unsold, undecorated trees from organic cultivation that are suitable for the animal's (post) Christmas joy, as tinsel remnants or overlooked metal hooks can seriously injure the animals.
