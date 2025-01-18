Christmas decorations become an animal snack

Disposal also possible later

"Linz AG Abfall is on the road with seven compactor vehicles. Around 30,000 Christmas trees are disposed of in Linz every year, most of them on the first date," reports Susanne Gillhofer, spokesperson for Linz AG. "They are then shredded and composted by partner companies." Anyone who wants to keep the Christmas decorations for longer can also dispose of the plants later at the waste collection center or shredded in the organic waste garbage can. Elsewhere, they are incinerated to produce bioenergy.