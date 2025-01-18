FPÖ election campaign finale
Norbert Hofer: “It will be necessary to clean up”
Four months of continuous campaigning lie behind returnee Norbert Hofer. He wants to create a blue miracle with "his" FPÖ in the state elections on Sunday and then co-govern Burgenland. He is also causing a stir with the idea of looking for gas in Burgenland.
He is an implementer, says Norbert Hofer with a permanent grin on his face to Salzburg's Deputy Governor Marlene Svazek, who accompanied the FPÖ top candidate on the last few meters of the election campaign. Postscript: "You will soon see many of the things you have implemented in Burgenland." It is clear that Hofer wants to co-govern in Burgenland, but the question remains as to whether the election results of the Blue Party and above all the Turquoise Party will be enough to build a coalition past the Doskozil-SPÖ.
Hofer: Invest money in people and not in facades
The minimum requirement for Hofer's goal would be for the SPÖ to lose its absolute majority. And this is what he is once again stating in the election campaign finale. In terms of content, the blue returnee wants to give more weight to the issues of health and care, financial policy and location policy. Instead of building a nursing home in every municipality, as announced by Governor Doskozil, he wants to invest the money in people rather than facades.
Exploiting regional gas deposits using fracking
We also need to take a closer look at the transport companies and "the many empty kilometers that the buses cover." However, not everything that the SPÖ has implemented and the ÖVP is proposing in the state parliament is bad. But: "It will be necessary to clean up Burgenland." And: Hofer wants to develop regional gas deposits by means of fracking in Burgenland - a project that was discontinued in 2012 due to a lack of economic viability.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
