Norbert Hofer: “It will be necessary to clean up”

He is an implementer, says Norbert Hofer with a permanent grin on his face to Salzburg's Deputy Governor Marlene Svazek, who accompanied the FPÖ top candidate on the last few meters of the election campaign. Postscript: "You will soon see many of the things you have implemented in Burgenland." It is clear that Hofer wants to co-govern in Burgenland, but the question remains as to whether the election results of the Blue Party and above all the Turquoise Party will be enough to build a coalition past the Doskozil-SPÖ.