Ski World Cup ticker:
Women’s downhill in Cortina – LIVE from 11am
The ski circus is stopping off in Cortina d'Ampezzo. The women's super-G is on the program today, we will be reporting live from 11 am - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
The intermediate standings:
A rested Cornelia Hütter is aiming for her third win of the season in Cortina d'Ampezzo after a low-key training session. In the 2021 World Championship venue, the Styrian will face the usual competition for the podium places with local heroes Sofia Goggia and Federica Brignone. Many eyes are also on Lindsey Vonn. Hütter believes the American can do "anything" on her favorite course.
Like Ronaldo or Williams
After finishing sixth and fourth in the speed races in St. Anton, the American, who crashed in the first training run, prompted collective apologies from former skeptics. "She is comparable to a Cristiano Ronaldo in soccer or a Serena Williams in tennis," said Stephanie Venier on ServusTV. For her part, the Tyrolean hopes to have taken her form from St. Anton (fifth downhill, second super-G) with her to the Dolomites. After a crash in the first training session, she felt her way back on Friday. "I didn't ski at 100 percent, I wanted to finish safely."
Shuttling between the piste and the sickbed
Hütter wants to have more fun on the "Olimpia delle Tofane" after she fell ill in St. Anton and practically skied home from the piste to her sickbed. "I've done everything I can to really get well again, to get better as quickly as possible. So I'm very optimistic that it will work out this weekend," said the downhill World Cup leader. She arrived in Cortina "really shiny".
In the training runs, Hütter lined up in 26th place the following day after finishing 24th on Thursday. "It's getting better and better. Everything is still in energy-saving mode. I'm pooling my reserves and hope that I still have something up my sleeve. Otherwise I won't go far here." She goes into the third downhill of the season with the red race number of the discipline leader. "It's been in my hands for a while now. It goes so well with the race suit, I want to keep it on," said Hütter.
Eyes on Goggia, Brignone and Vonn
Brignone and Goggia are to be reckoned with - Brignone set the best time on Thursday, followed by her colleague at a respectful distance on Friday. But Vonn has also set her sights high at the site of past triumphs. The World Cup returnee has stood at the top of the podium in Cortina no fewer than twelve times. Her fall in the first training session should not hinder the American, on Friday Vonn was only 40th. Respect for the 40-year-old is high, even in the ÖSV camp. "I think the downhill skis are tailor-made for her," said Hütter. Venier said of the "Queen of Speed": "We're in her 'living room', she knows what's important there."
Mirjam Puchner is under pressure in the top ski resort. In addition to the fixed starters Hütter and Venier, Ricarda Haaser, Ariane Rädler and Nina Ortlieb have also positioned themselves in the race for the World Championship tickets in the women's speed team. The Salzburg native has a ninth place in the super-G in St. Moritz to her name so far. "I think this is a challenge for me now. I'll accept it and keep fighting," said Puchner, who was the fastest Austrian in training. "It's all about sticking to the line, being compact in the jumps and not thinking pointlessly."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
