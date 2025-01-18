Women’s downhill in Cortina – LIVE from 11am

Eyes on Goggia, Brignone and Vonn

Brignone and Goggia are to be reckoned with - Brignone set the best time on Thursday, followed by her colleague at a respectful distance on Friday. But Vonn has also set her sights high at the site of past triumphs. The World Cup returnee has stood at the top of the podium in Cortina no fewer than twelve times. Her fall in the first training session should not hinder the American, on Friday Vonn was only 40th. Respect for the 40-year-old is high, even in the ÖSV camp. "I think the downhill skis are tailor-made for her," said Hütter. Venier said of the "Queen of Speed": "We're in her 'living room', she knows what's important there."