Savings plan: First figures
Price explosion looms for passports, driving licenses and more
The blue-black budget restructuring contains some explosive material. For example, there could soon be a real price explosion in the fees for driving licenses, passports, registration, etc.
At 65 million euros, the sum for the fees item is small compared to the total savings volume of 6.4 billion, but it hits individuals hard.
Fees have not been increased since 2011
The FPÖ and ÖVP had announced that they would adjust the federal fees in line with inflation and expect this to generate revenue of 65 million euros. The problem is that prices have not been adjusted since 2011. However, inflation has risen by around 44 percent since then.
If the entire inflation is compensated for, the fees could almost double.
- A passport could therefore soon cost 110 instead of 76 euros,
- the B driving license 90 instead of 60 euros,
- the registration fee for a car could rise from 120 to 172 euros.
- For an express passport, you would have to pay around 143 euros instead of the current 100 euros,
- 316 for a one-day express pass (instead of the previous 220 euros).
- For ID cards, an inflation adjustment would mean an increase to around 88 euros (currently 61.50).
The blue-black government negotiators are still keeping quiet about the details.
The FPÖ and ÖVP are also keeping quiet about the budgeted additional income from health insurance. There are rumors of an increase in health insurance contributions for pensioners.
Pensioners' representatives take to the barricades
Pensioners' representatives are already taking to the barricades. "We will certainly not put up with this", announced Peter Kostelka, President of the SPÖ-affiliated pensioners' association, "fierce resistance". The ÖVP Seniors' Association showed understanding that all population groups would have to contribute to the budget restructuring, but called for a balanced relationship.
270 million additional income from health insurance
According to the budget consolidation plans, 320 million euros are to be saved in the area of health insurance: 270 million euros to adjust contributions and 50 million euros to close insurance gaps. The FPÖ and ÖVP have not yet specified what is meant by this. It is likely that an increase in health insurance contributions for pensioners is planned in order to save the 270 million.
Currently, the contribution rate is 5.1 percent of the gross pension, while the rate for employees is significantly higher at 7.65 percent. Employees pay 3.87%, while the employer pays 3.78%, which is why the pensioners' association argues that pensioners already pay the highest health insurance contribution.
Low-income employees are also included in the draw
The ÖVP Seniors' Association pointed out that the increase in contributions had not yet been confirmed. "In principle, all population groups will have to contribute to the restructuring of the budget, including the older generation, but all measures must be balanced and socially acceptable," explained Seniors' Association President Ingrid Korosec.
According to "Ö1" Morgenjournal, the contribution of 50 million under the heading of health insurance is to come from the inclusion of marginally employed persons in the compulsory insurance scheme.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
