400 million lawsuit aims to silence Blake Lively

Insane amounts of damages claimed

A report on the case was answered by Baldoni, who denied all allegations, with a 250 million dollar claim for damages for defamation. He is now demanding almost double that amount from Lively and Reynolds. In a 400-million-dollar claim for damages filed on Thursday, he accuses the couple of breaching contracts, blackmail and invasion of privacy, among other things, reports People magazine. They tried to "destroy" him. Videos, emails and text messages will be presented as evidence.