Justin Baldoni
400 million lawsuit aims to silence Blake Lively
The legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is getting more and more shocking! After the Hollywood actress accused her co-star and director of sexual harassment in the film "It Ends with Us", Baldoni now wants to silence Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds with a 400 million dollar lawsuit.
In December, Lively made serious allegations against the former "Jane the Virgin" star. Baldoni allegedly created a toxic work environment during filming, in which he showed her nude videos and pictures of other women, talked about his former alleged porn addiction and entered her trailer without permission when she was breastfeeding her child. She received support from husband Ryan Reynolds, who was present at a meeting to put an end to the assaults on set.
Insane amounts of damages claimed
A report on the case was answered by Baldoni, who denied all allegations, with a 250 million dollar claim for damages for defamation. He is now demanding almost double that amount from Lively and Reynolds. In a 400-million-dollar claim for damages filed on Thursday, he accuses the couple of breaching contracts, blackmail and invasion of privacy, among other things, reports People magazine. They tried to "destroy" him. Videos, emails and text messages will be presented as evidence.
Felt under pressure from Swift
According to the New York Post, he also accused Lively of interfering with the script and thus also dragging Taylor Swift into the legal dispute.
Lively is said to have rewritten parts of a scene on the terrace. When she informed Baldoni of this at a meeting, Reynolds and Taylor Swift are also said to have been present. Baldoni now claims to have felt pressured by the two industry celebrities to praise the changes.
"Baldoni felt obligated to text Lively to tell her that he liked her pages and didn't need to be pressured by Reynolds and her mega-celebrity girlfriend," the court documents state. "Lively responded that the two were her 'dragons'."
Denial, attacking, perpetrator-victim reversal
In response to the defamation and extortion lawsuit, Lively's legal team said Justin Baldoni's latest lawsuit is another chapter in the abuse playbook.
"This is an age-old story: a woman comes forward with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation, and the perpetrator tries to turn the tables on the victim," the statement continued. "Experts refer to this as DARVO. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender." Deny, Attack. Perpetrator-victim reversal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
