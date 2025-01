Gall starts at Tour de France & Tour of the Alps

Gall, who is still under contract with the French team until 2026, wants to fight for top results again as captain at the Tour de France (July 5 to 27). The queen stage winner and overall eighth in 2023 finished 14th in the overall standings last year. In addition to the UAE Tour, preparations also include Paris-Nice (March 9 to 16), the Tour of the Alps (April 21 to 25), where Gall is particularly looking forward to the last two stages in his home country, and the Critérium du Dauphiné (June 8 to 15).