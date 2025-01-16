Commerzialbank bankruptcy
Well, if Mr. Pucher wants something from me …
The Commerzialbank bankrupt found a compliant helper in a 19-year-old woman who unconditionally covered up his machinations for decades. While Pucher was conspicuous by his absence at the trial in Eisenstadt, the woman turned both cheeks on his behalf.
You would like to give Franziska Klikovits a piece of bread when she sits like this in the dock at Eisenstadt provincial court: emaciated to the point of subsistence. Her hair in her face so that no one recognizes her. Her eyes lowered when they talk about her and her crimes.
Thousands of savers defrauded
We don't want to anticipate the verdict of the jury, but the 59-year-old admits without hesitation that she is fully guilty of defrauding thousands of depositors of Commerzialbank Mattersburg of tens of millions. Her motives are unlikely to have been greed - as a rule, bank board members don't even pick up the phone for anything less than a five-figure monthly salary. Regardless, Klikovits did not keep any of his savings, which went into the bankruptcy estate. Her current salary as an employee is being seized at the end of the month.
"I can't undo it"
Klikovits speaks with a loud voice. Also, and above all, because she has nothing to hide. The woman from Burgenland had to make more than 50 representations to the WKSta in order to make her contribution to dealing with the Commerzialbank bankruptcy. "I can't undo it," she now says in court.
One working day lasted until 3 a.m.
As a 19-year-old, Klikovits joined Commerzialbank as a counter clerk. She probably succumbed to Martin Pucher's bossiness and charm. What's a single forged bank statement when Mr. Zampano demands it? Klikovits became a board member in 1997 - others would have seen through the malversation immediately. The woman was now condemned to silence. She worked until three o'clock in the morning every day to conceal Pucher's machinations.
One more question ...
Pucher is said to be too ill to answer for his actions. To assume that the loyal employee will go to prison instead of him. Head held high, with the question in the back of his mind: What about him?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
