Well, if Mr. Pucher wants something from me …

Thousands of savers defrauded

We don't want to anticipate the verdict of the jury, but the 59-year-old admits without hesitation that she is fully guilty of defrauding thousands of depositors of Commerzialbank Mattersburg of tens of millions. Her motives are unlikely to have been greed - as a rule, bank board members don't even pick up the phone for anything less than a five-figure monthly salary. Regardless, Klikovits did not keep any of his savings, which went into the bankruptcy estate. Her current salary as an employee is being seized at the end of the month.