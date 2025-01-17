Vorteilswelt
"Krone" cocktail series

Professional bartender shows you recipes to recreate

Nachrichten
17.01.2025 10:00

Kick-off to the new "Krone" series: every month, bartender Daniel Schellander reveals which cocktails are on trend and shows you how to make the delicious drinks yourself.

Daniel Schellander - alias "MisterSwizzle" - has been winning one prize after another for years: He took victory at the Drinks Open in Switzerland, was in the final of the World Class Final Austria, won several groups at the International Wörthersee Cocktail Cup and much more. The 42-year-old Master of Bartending is now managing the bar in the port city of Klagenfurt.

Alcohol-free is the trend
In a "Krone" series, Schellander mixes the "cocktail of the month" and shares his recipes with readers. The motto in January: "DryJanuary"! In this initiative, people completely abstain from alcohol in January. The aim is to raise awareness of their own alcohol consumption and experience the positive effects of an alcohol-free life on their health. "There are many reasons for anti-alcoholic drinks," says Schellander, at which around 15 to 20 percent of guests order cocktails without alcohol.

The alcohol-free "No-Groni Sour" impresses in the "Krone" taste test. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
The alcohol-free "No-Groni Sour" impresses in the "Krone" taste test.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Unusual ingredient: an egg white! (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Unusual ingredient: an egg white!
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Schellander has already worked at well-known bars - now he manages the bar in the port city. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Schellander has already worked at well-known bars - now he manages the bar in the port city.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

"Mobility reasons, health, lifestyle, taste, but also the prevention of after-effects or personal reasons, such as religion and culture." However, non-alcoholic drinks - also known as mocktails - are not just limited to January: "This trend is here to stay!" the cocktail professional is certain.

Recipe for the "No-Groni Sour"

  • Refreshing, slightly aromatic and bitter with a velvety mouthfeel
  • Ingredients: 20 ml Beefeater 0.0%, 20 ml Undone No.7 Orange Bitter, 20 ml Undone No.9 Red Vermouth, 15 ml fresh lemon juice, 15 ml fresh orange juice and 1 egg white (e.g. aquafaba as a vegan alternative)
  • Pour all ingredients (without ice) into the shaker and shake hard. Then add a scoop of ice cubes and shake until cold. Then strain into the coupette (cocktail bowl). Garnish with an orange zest and enjoy.

That's why he also gives us the recipe for the "No-Groni Sour" - a crossover twist of a sour and a non-alcoholic Negroni, the Italian aperitif classic. Because: "Guests want the same pleasure experience - without alcohol. The trend is towards low-sugar, aromatic and refreshing!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

