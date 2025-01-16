Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Coaching legend dead

Eriksson’s family is left with mega debts

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 06:08

With the death of coaching legend Sven-Göran Eriksson, his family took over his fortune of the equivalent of 5.7 million euros. However, this sum is also offset by debts amounting to 10.2 million euros ...

0 Kommentare

According to the Swedish newspaper "Expressen", Eriksson's estate has now been registered - around five months after his death. And it shows debts of 10.2 million euros - offset against debts of 4.5 million euros ...

The majority (8.6 million euros) is said to have been incurred due to taxes in Great Britain. During his career, the Swede worked there as coach of the English national team and as Man City and Leicester City coach. 

Mountain of debt could still grow
"Sven had already paid hundreds of thousands of pounds to the tax authorities, but they still have further claims and we don't know exactly how much it will end up being," Eriksson's friend and lawyer Anders Runebjer told The Sun. The mountain of debt could therefore continue to grow ...

Eriksson died in the summer. (Bild: Adam Ihse)
Eriksson died in the summer.
(Bild: Adam Ihse)

Eriksson lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in August at the age of 76. The former defender worked as a coach for 40 years, including at AS Roma, Benfica Lisbon, numerous top clubs in England and as team manager of England, Mexico, the Ivory Coast and the Philippines. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf