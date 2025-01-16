Coaching legend dead
Eriksson’s family is left with mega debts
With the death of coaching legend Sven-Göran Eriksson, his family took over his fortune of the equivalent of 5.7 million euros. However, this sum is also offset by debts amounting to 10.2 million euros ...
According to the Swedish newspaper "Expressen", Eriksson's estate has now been registered - around five months after his death. And it shows debts of 10.2 million euros - offset against debts of 4.5 million euros ...
The majority (8.6 million euros) is said to have been incurred due to taxes in Great Britain. During his career, the Swede worked there as coach of the English national team and as Man City and Leicester City coach.
Mountain of debt could still grow
"Sven had already paid hundreds of thousands of pounds to the tax authorities, but they still have further claims and we don't know exactly how much it will end up being," Eriksson's friend and lawyer Anders Runebjer told The Sun. The mountain of debt could therefore continue to grow ...
Eriksson lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in August at the age of 76. The former defender worked as a coach for 40 years, including at AS Roma, Benfica Lisbon, numerous top clubs in England and as team manager of England, Mexico, the Ivory Coast and the Philippines.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.