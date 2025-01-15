Canadians outraged by Trump’s incorporation plans

"We don't want to be Americans"

Trump's demand is also met with rejection in the French-speaking province of Québec in the east. Marie-Josée Roussy says that there is a lot of discussion about it among her family and friends: "My God, no! We don't want to be the 51st state. We are happy as neighbors, we help each other, we cooperate, but no, we don't want to be Americans," is the unanimous opinion.