On the trail of winter!

If you like good food, Hochsteiermark is the place for you, as the abundance of award-winning restaurants means you are spoiled for choice - the time out may be short, but every evening is a culinary treat. The Lurgbauer in St. Sebastian, which belongs to Mariazell, is also highly recommended. We drive through the forest for a while - after all, we are in the most densely wooded area in Austria - and then end up at the "toque-awarded farmer" (quote from "Krone" culinary expert Karin Schnegdar).