On Linz's main square
Enchanted winter forest in the middle of the city
Around 800 Christmas trees have been transformed into a fascinating place on no less than 600 square meters on Linz's main square, which will delight visitors with art installations, selfie spots and creative surprises until 25 February with free admission.
It smells of fresh pine needles - there is a touch of winter magic in the air. You imagine yourself in the middle of the forest, surrounded by conifers whose branches are delicately sugared with snow. But then an unexpected noise takes you out of the idyll: the roar of the passing streetcar. This is currently happening on the main square, in the so-called "happiness labyrinth".
A second life for Christmas trees
Around 800 unsold Christmas trees have been given a second life there and now enrich the city center as an attraction on 600 square meters. As you walk through, you can discover various art installations that invite you to join in or linger.
"Great, sustainable thing"
"The labyrinth is a little confusing and you have to be careful not to take a wrong turn," laughs visitor Lili Mair. "Above all, I think it's great that the trees are reused here." The wintry forest against the backdrop of the main square is also a popular photo motif - during yesterday's "Krone" local inspection, Melinda, Esmira and Suana, for example, whipped out their smartphones for a selfie or two.
The lucky maze is open until February 25.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
