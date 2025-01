Drivers were stuck in traffic jams in Linz for almost two days

Only Innsbruck is less congested

In 2024, drivers in Linz spent a total of one day and 20 hours in traffic jams. Of course, the daily "bumper to bumper" roll is annoying, but compared to other Austrian cities, it's almost child's play. Because apart from Innsbruck (30 hours), you need a much thicker set of nerves in Salzburg (78 hours) and Graz (86 hours) than here. Not to mention the Viennese - they were bumper to bumper for almost four days (95 hours). Incidentally, the worst traffic jam was on October 1 - there was a bomb threat at Linz Central Station.