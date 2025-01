Money rules the world in the Mattersburg microcosm

On behalf of ex-Commerzialbank boss Martin Pucher (68), who is not fit to stand trial for health reasons, his former board colleague Franziska Klikovits has to spoon up the soup at the Eisenstadt regional court. All alone. The chairwoman of the panel of lay judges wants to know if she has any debts. "Yes, 800 million euros." The 59-year-old watched Pucher's dishonest activities for more than a quarter of a century. What's more, she played a key role in shifting money that was never there. She also always presented flawless balance sheets. The Burgenland native also admits this.