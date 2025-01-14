Government meeting
Wind power, hunting corvids and therapy
Government invites state parliamentary parties and social partners to talks on wind power. Subsidies for photovoltaics and housing subsidies restarted. Corvids continue to be hunted. A new therapy approach for alcoholics is tried out.
"Even if the result of the referendum was very close, it should be taken into account," emphasizes Provincial Vice-President Gaby Schaunig (SP) after the first government meeting in the province. Like her VP counterpart Martin Gruber, she therefore extended an invitation to all state parliamentary parties and social partners for talks. "This stalemate situation results in only one political mandate: to take both sides seriously," emphasizes Gruber. "Everyone now has a responsibility to find a solution within the framework of the legal system."
The aim is to safeguard nature conservation and at the same time ensure the necessary energy mix.
The Alpine Association will not be part of the talks, as it had offered to be a partner in the dialog beforehand and wanted to be involved. "The talks will take place in a classic constellation of politics and social partners," says Gruber, rejecting the request.
New therapy offer and hunting for corvids
"40,000 Carinthians have a risky relationship with alcohol, only 1200 are in therapy," explains Provincial Councillor Beate Prettner. "Conventional withdrawal treatment takes the patient out of work and life, which is why we rely on outpatient solutions." A control center will be set up near the AVS drug outpatient clinic in Klagenfurt and a branch office in the psychosocial service in St. Veit. The initial aim is to reach 100 new patients.
The aim is to reduce the population of corvids to a tolerable level. This is because they cause a lot of damage.
Crows, magpies and jays will also be targeted - selective hunting, except during the breeding and nesting season, will be extended by two years. And Carinthia's fields will continue to be GMO-free. In addition, photovoltaic subsidies and housing subsidies have been relaunched, and there are already 2,500 applications for the latter. Finally, the personnel structures of the state's administrative departments are being revised.
