Wind power, hunting corvids and therapy

"Even if the result of the referendum was very close, it should be taken into account," emphasizes Provincial Vice-President Gaby Schaunig (SP) after the first government meeting in the province. Like her VP counterpart Martin Gruber, she therefore extended an invitation to all state parliamentary parties and social partners for talks. "This stalemate situation results in only one political mandate: to take both sides seriously," emphasizes Gruber. "Everyone now has a responsibility to find a solution within the framework of the legal system."