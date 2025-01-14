ÖHB coach Pajovic: “We want to reach the main round”

Daily schedule on match day

As the game doesn't start until 8:30 p.m., we wanted to know what the plan is on match day. The team will be allowed to sleep longer today and will activate at midday in the Zatika Arena (where the three preliminary round matches will take place in Porec). In the afternoon, after lunch, there will be video analysis and a siesta for the team and coaching staff. In the evening, it's off to the hall and there is only one motto: play to win!