Clear goal in sight

ÖHB coach Pajovic: “We want to reach the main round”

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 10:19

The first of Austria's three preliminary round matches at the Handball World Championship kicks off today at 8:30 pm against Kuwait. The team is in good spirits, the mood at the final training session on Monday evening is consistently positive. Around 24 hours before kick-off, coach Ales Pajovic makes it clear: "We want to make it to the main round".

"Don't know exactly what to expect"
Kuwait is supposedly the weakest opponent in the preliminary round of the World Cup, and a win against the Arab opponent is probably unavoidable with regard to the main round. "We don't know exactly what to expect," revealed coach Pajovic. However, all the video analyses coupled with targeted training sessions have prepared Frimmel and Co for their opening opponents.

Captain Seppo Frimmel and backcourt boss Lukas Hutecek should lead the way with their leadership mentality!
Captain Seppo Frimmel and backcourt boss Lukas Hutecek should lead the way with their leadership mentality!
(Bild: APA/EVA MANHART)

Daily schedule on match day
As the game doesn't start until 8:30 p.m., we wanted to know what the plan is on match day. The team will be allowed to sleep longer today and will activate at midday in the Zatika Arena (where the three preliminary round matches will take place in Porec). In the afternoon, after lunch, there will be video analysis and a siesta for the team and coaching staff. In the evening, it's off to the hall and there is only one motto: play to win! 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Grasl
Martin Grasl
