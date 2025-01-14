Clear goal in sight
ÖHB coach Pajovic: “We want to reach the main round”
The first of Austria's three preliminary round matches at the Handball World Championship kicks off today at 8:30 pm against Kuwait. The team is in good spirits, the mood at the final training session on Monday evening is consistently positive. Around 24 hours before kick-off, coach Ales Pajovic makes it clear: "We want to make it to the main round".
"Don't know exactly what to expect"
Kuwait is supposedly the weakest opponent in the preliminary round of the World Cup, and a win against the Arab opponent is probably unavoidable with regard to the main round. "We don't know exactly what to expect," revealed coach Pajovic. However, all the video analyses coupled with targeted training sessions have prepared Frimmel and Co for their opening opponents.
Daily schedule on match day
As the game doesn't start until 8:30 p.m., we wanted to know what the plan is on match day. The team will be allowed to sleep longer today and will activate at midday in the Zatika Arena (where the three preliminary round matches will take place in Porec). In the afternoon, after lunch, there will be video analysis and a siesta for the team and coaching staff. In the evening, it's off to the hall and there is only one motto: play to win!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.