Ladies floodlit slalom in Flachau from 5.45pm LIVE

"When you see how Ljutic or Rast push through the hairpins and verticals, there is still a lot of time left," said Truppe. With eighth place last time out, the Carinthian, who turns 29 on Wednesday, realized "that I can still ski after all". She is looking forward to the home race with anticipation. "When I think of Flachau, I get goosebumps. It's just a cool cauldron, you can hear the people screaming from the middle of the steep slope. It's always a spectacle." Huber wants to finally achieve her first single-digit result of the season. "The most important thing is that I ride relaxed and free. That I don't get in my own way and try too hard."