Ladies floodlit slalom in Flachau from 5.45pm LIVE

Austria's ski technicians have been criticized for oversleeping the first runs. In the floodlit slalom in Flachau, the ÖSV aces want to present themselves wide awake despite the late hour. It's been 14 years since the last Austrian victory at the Nightrace spectacle. "Then it's about time again," said Katharina Liensberger. However, Zrinka Ljutic is the top favorite going into the race.
The Croatian shooting star could become the first hat-trick winner in the Slalom World Cup in 15 years whose name is not Mikaela Shiffrin or Petra Vlhova. Back then, Marlies Schild (now Raich) even celebrated five wins in a row from 2011 to 2012. After her victories in Semmering and Kranjska Gora, the Croatian's self-confidence seems huge. The 20-year-old recently let it be known that she already felt a surge of power and dominance in Slovenia. In the absence of the two convalescing ski giants, she is also the first contender for the crown as the new "Snow Space Salzburg Princess" on the Hermann Maier race course.
A fixture on the calendar since 2010
This title also comes with the record prize money of 59,500 Swiss francs (63,300 euros) this year. A total of 169,000 Swiss francs (180,000 euros) will be paid out. World Cup races have been held in Flachau since 1993. In 2010, the series of floodlit slaloms began in the home of the "Herminator", which have since become the highest-paying women's World Cup races. In the most recent seven races, either record winner Shiffrin (5 Flachau victories) or Vlhova (3 victories) always took the winner's cheque.
Austria has been represented on the podium twice in the recent past by Liensberger. After finishing second (2021) and third (2019), the Vorarlberg native is aiming to do so again and has her sights firmly set on the starting gate. "It's important that I attack from the start and find the limit right away," said the former world champion. Then, according to her, the first ÖSV victory since Marlies Raich in 2011 is also possible. "You need a great day for that, a lot of things have to come together. I know it's possible." She has triumphed three times in the World Cup so far.
Various construction sites
"Sleepy first runs, good second runs - maybe it really helps that we're skiing in the evening," said ÖSV head coach Roland Assinger with hope. However, his biorhythm theory was not given any serious consideration during the preparations. The waves characteristic of Flachau were unexpectedly simulated on a small drag lift slope in Neukirchen am Großvenediger after the weather in Saalbach did not play along. Each of the top trio worked on their own construction site: Liensberger the start, Katharina Huber the finish and Katharina Truppe the combinations.
"When you see how Ljutic or Rast push through the hairpins and verticals, there is still a lot of time left," said Truppe. With eighth place last time out, the Carinthian, who turns 29 on Wednesday, realized "that I can still ski after all". She is looking forward to the home race with anticipation. "When I think of Flachau, I get goosebumps. It's just a cool cauldron, you can hear the people screaming from the middle of the steep slope. It's always a spectacle." Huber wants to finally achieve her first single-digit result of the season. "The most important thing is that I ride relaxed and free. That I don't get in my own way and try too hard."
No World Championship stress
None of them are under any pressure to qualify for the penultimate slalom before the home World Championships. With Liensberger, Truppe, Huber and Franziska Gritsch, who is training outside the ÖSV structures, the red-white-red quartet has so far lined up by itself. Katharina Gallhuber and Lisa Hörhager, who are currently taking a break with knee problems, still have some hope. Gallhuber, if fit, needs a top ten result at the dress rehearsal in Courchevel. Hörhager has collected 23 points in 19 World Cup starts.
