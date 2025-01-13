Help for Los Angeles
US star Beyoncé supports with million-dollar donation
US superstar Beyoncé (43) has announced that she will donate 2.5 million dollars (around 2.4 million euros) to the victims of the devastating forest fires in the Los Angeles area.
The sum comes from her foundation "Beygood", which is committed to social justice, education and disaster relief. "Los Angeles, we stand with you", the foundation wrote in an emotional post on Instagram.
The money was to be used to support families in the Altadena and Pasadena area north of Los Angeles who have lost their homes. Churches and community centers that support those affected in the region will also receive donations.
Curtis donates one million
Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis also wants to support those affected by the devastating fires in Los Angeles. "My husband and I and our children have pledged one million dollars from our family foundation to start a fund to support our great city and state and the great people who live and love there," the 66-year-old actress announced on Instagram.
How Hilton and Berry are helping
Paris Hilton launched a fundraiser as emergency aid for victims of the fire disaster, to which she was the first to contribute 100,000 dollars. Halle Berry also wants to help. The Oscar winner donated the "entire contents of my closet" for all those who lost everything in the flaming inferno or who are still not allowed back into their homes. The 58-year-old posted a video on Instagram showing her arriving at a clothes donation collection point.
The fires have so far destroyed or damaged more than 12,000 buildings. At least 24 people have died and others are still missing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
