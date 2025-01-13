US star Beyoncé supports with million-dollar donation

How Hilton and Berry are helping

Paris Hilton launched a fundraiser as emergency aid for victims of the fire disaster, to which she was the first to contribute 100,000 dollars. Halle Berry also wants to help. The Oscar winner donated the "entire contents of my closet" for all those who lost everything in the flaming inferno or who are still not allowed back into their homes. The 58-year-old posted a video on Instagram showing her arriving at a clothes donation collection point.