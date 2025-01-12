"Krone" guide
Wind power: What you need to know for the survey
After months of information and campaigning, Carinthians are heading to the polling stations today. It's all about the future of electricity production, climate protection and nature conservation in our province.
On the one hand, destroyed nature, mountains covered in concrete and a ruined landscape "thanks" to hundreds of wind turbines; on the other hand, happy dictators, the end of Carinthian industry and thousands and thousands of lost jobs: there was no shortage of drastic scenarios in the discussion surrounding the wind power referendum. Wind power opponents and supporters very often chose the "worst case scenario" to get their points across to Carinthians as forcefully as possible.
Wind power facts that are not disputed
Thanks to its many rivers, Carinthia has always been a land of hydropower. And on this basis, together with photovoltaics and biomass, enough sustainable electricity is produced in Carinthia to supply the country. Unfortunately, the majority of electricity is produced in summer, and in winter we are still reliant on imports - so we "only" achieve independence from outside in terms of our balance sheet. This is because the rivers tend to carry significantly more water in the warmer months. In addition, unsurprisingly, the sun shines longer and more intensively in summer.
In principle, the opposite is true for wind power - it produces more electricity in winter. This is also shown by a snapshot from Austria from June and December 2024 (see graphic). However, even the 100 wind turbines that the government plans to install will not be enough to close the gaps in winter. Supporters therefore also speak of a "piece of the puzzle".
Even the question leads to disagreements
Not only the topic itself, but also the way the question was posed was hotly disputed in the months leading up to the referendum. The final version reads as follows: "Should the construction of further wind turbines on mountains and alpine pastures in Carinthia be prohibited by state law in order to protect Carinthian nature (including the landscape)?"
The Carinthian FPÖ and Team Kärnten submitted an initial proposal in the summer of 2024. However, the state's constitutional service had reservations. "Should the Carinthian mountains be protected from the construction of further industrial wind turbines?" was seen as a leading question with "ambiguous" wording. The variant that is on the ballot today was then drawn up jointly by the Constitutional Service and the applicants and then adopted by the provincial government. However, nobody is really satisfied with this question - after all, the law requires: "The question must be formulated as briefly, objectively and clearly as possible."
What a YES or NO vote in the referendum means
Legally speaking, nothing - a referendum is a major opinion poll. Parliament does not have to deal with it and the result has no influence on our laws.
Politically, the situation is different: A clear YES could actually lead to a ban in the future - especially if the FPÖ makes it into government. In the event of a NO vote, work will probably continue on the planned ordinance, which aims to restrict possible areas - seven municipalities are currently under discussion. Either way: Carinthia will probably not become a wind power state ...
How to take part in the survey
Polling stations are open today throughout Carinthia until 12 noon, in Klagenfurt and Villach until 1 pm. You can cast your vote with the polling card you received by post and an official photo ID. The results will be available here from 4 pm.
"Should the construction of further wind turbines on mountains and alpine pastures in Carinthia be prohibited by state law to protect Carinthian nature (including the landscape)?" We in Carinthia are to vote on this today.
The last line of the information provided by the province coyly adds: "The outcome of a referendum is not binding". So why all the effort, you might ask.
Nevertheless, direct democracy is an important instrument; and so I will be torturing myself into the polling station today. And say yes or no. I also love the mountains and enjoy the moments when my gaze wanders over the peaks, over untouched nature and there is hardly any sign of human intervention. Wind turbines everywhere would be a really bad vision.
On the other hand, I find the possibilities of renewable energy and its use through to electromobility absolutely exciting; and wind is a factor in the mix. And it is a fact that we should, indeed must, make use of these opportunities; just like climate change; if not caused by man alone, then massively fueled. We are currently seeing in California what can happen if we do nothing.
However: I will go there. And vote. And promise that, regardless of the final outcome, we at the "Krone" will take a critical look at future developments. In every respect.
