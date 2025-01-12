Wind power: What you need to know for the survey

Wind power facts that are not disputed

Thanks to its many rivers, Carinthia has always been a land of hydropower. And on this basis, together with photovoltaics and biomass, enough sustainable electricity is produced in Carinthia to supply the country. Unfortunately, the majority of electricity is produced in summer, and in winter we are still reliant on imports - so we "only" achieve independence from outside in terms of our balance sheet. This is because the rivers tend to carry significantly more water in the warmer months. In addition, unsurprisingly, the sun shines longer and more intensively in summer.