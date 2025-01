Hours of waiting for the 1-cent kebab in Linz

Aru and two friends had been standing in front of the inconspicuous food truck at Friedhofstraße 36 in Linz since 9.30 am. Because on Saturday there was an unbeatable offer for the opening of the "Berlinzer Döner". From 12 noon to 6 pm, the kebab was available for just one cent. The offer had already caused a lot of excitement on social media beforehand, and hungry people did indeed flock to the new opening.