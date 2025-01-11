Why Donald Trump’s dream could come true

The USA and Donald Trump are also aware of this. The latter recently made it clear that he wants to incorporate Greenland into the USA, and not just because of its strategic importance. "We need them (the Greenlanders) for our economic security," said Trump in one of his speeches at the beginning of January. It is obvious that this can only mean the island's huge mineral resources, especially the highly coveted rare earths. The parliamentary elections and a referendum on Greenland's independence, which may take place at the same time, could therefore already set the course for whether Greenland will remain in an "imperial community" with Denmark, including its financial support, for the time being, which is not loved by everyone, or whether the path to independence will open up another option for Donald Trump to get the island under US control in one way or another.