101 men in 24 hours
Massive sex marathon makes OnlyFans star sick
British student Lily Phillips (23) is training hard for her announced record-breaking sex session. But after having sex with 101 men within 24 hours, she is now plagued by health problems ...
But the bar is even higher: the beauty, who comes from a wealthy family, actually wants to get intimate with 1000 men in one day - and probably earn a lot of money on the OnlyFans payment platform.
"Not for weak girls"
"It's not for weak girls," she confessed, visibly exhausted. "If I'm honest, it was hard. I don't know if I would recommend it." She said that philandering with 101 men felt "like being a prostitute". It was a very "intense" day that had nothing in common with typical intimacy. "It was no longer about having sex with someone; it was just in and out," Phillips describes. In the end, she even burst into tears.
Then came the body's revenge
The exuberant feelings were not to remain her only problem, her body also began to rebel. "I've had so much fluid in my eyes in the last month or so that it's now having a permanent effect on my eyes," the 23-year-old reveals in a TikTok video. This clip was just the beginning. Her eyes are now burning even more intensely.
Is it chlamydia?
The symptoms got many of her followers thinking. "Girls, that could be a chlamydia infection in your eyes," warned one fan.
While the family is behind the student's business model, medical experts are horrified. Sexual intercourse with so many men is an extreme challenge for the body, warns Dr. Zac Turner, a specialist in preventive health. The mental and physical strain is enormous.
"Sex is essentially a physically demanding activity that uses various muscles, the cardiovascular system and the release of endorphins," Turner told the New York Post. In moderation, of course, sexual intercourse is healthy - but in such quantities, physical damage could be the result.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
