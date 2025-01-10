“In the end, it will be worse for everyone”

"A state councillor for social affairs who receives 17,500 euros gross per month wants to cut the last safety nets for families with many children and low incomes," said KPÖ parliamentary group leader Claudia Klimt-Weithaler on Friday, outraged. "The FPÖ and ÖVP are always using the same old tricks to make social cuts palatable to people: It should 'only affect foreigners anyway'. But it always ends up being worse for everyone." Because: "Those who cut back on families with many children will of course also affect parents and children with an Austrian passport."