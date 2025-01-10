2025 as the year of the missing public transport elevators in Vienna

Focus on the U6

A total of eleven elevators and twelve escalators are to be renovated this year, especially on the U6 line: after Gumpendorfer Straße, work will begin at Schöpfwerk in mid-March. In mid-May, work will continue in Siebenhirten and Tscherttegasse, where the entire platform in the direction of Floridsdorf will remain closed until the end of November. The two elevators in Perfektastrasse will then be completed in the fall, followed by the Schöpfwerk at the beginning of 2026. On average, each of the elevators will be closed for around eight weeks for the refurbishment.