Los Angeles: 10,000 buildings already destroyed

Everyday life in the region is largely at a standstill. Schools are closed, mainly due to the poor air quality, according to the authorities. The situation is also affecting the schedules of sports leagues, such as the NFL football league: the play-off game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings scheduled for Monday has been moved to Arizona, as the NFL announced. It justified the move with concerns about the air quality in Los Angeles and the already heavy workload for the police and fire department. Dense smoke hangs over the city and many people wear masks to protect themselves from the harmful particles. The Oscar nominations were also postponed.