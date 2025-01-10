Vorteilswelt
Fire disaster

Los Angeles: 10,000 buildings already destroyed

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 07:31

The devastating fires in the Los Angeles area have already destroyed 10,000 buildings. At least ten people have died in the flames. More deaths are feared, because while two of the major fires were contained on Thursday, a new one broke out at the same time.

0 Kommentare

The "Kenneth Fire" in the West Hills and Hidden Hills area between Los Angeles and Ventura is moving dangerously fast towards homes in the hilly region, according to the fire department. Videos showed heavy smoke development. 900 additional firefighters were to be sent there, US media reported, citing California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The emergency services are reaching their limits. However, there is still no sign of the situation easing. (Bild: APA/AP)
The emergency services are reaching their limits. However, there is still no sign of the situation easing.
(Bild: APA/AP)

The largest of the five fires currently raging in the Los Angeles area - known as the "Palisades Fire" - is currently burning over an area of around 8,000 hectares, the fire department added. Meanwhile, the "Eaton Fire" has grown to more than 5500 hectares. "The Eaton Fire is still zero percent contained," emphasized fire chief Marrone. 

"As if a nuclear bomb had been dropped"
According to reports, most people died in the "Eaton Fire". In view of the devastation, he did not expect any good news regarding the number of victims, explained Robert Luna, Sheriff of Los Angeles County. It looks as if "a nuclear bomb has been dropped in these areas", said Luna, stunned by the situation in the affected regions.

Apocalyptic scenes in the Los Angeles area (Bild: APA/AP)
Apocalyptic scenes in the Los Angeles area
(Bild: APA/AP)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/MARIO TAMA)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/MARIO TAMA)

Arrests after looting
But it is not only the flames that people who have fled their homes have to fear: According to the authorities, the catastrophic fire also brought criminals onto the scene. At least 20 suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the looting, said Kathryn Barger from the Los Angeles district. He called the looters "opportunists" and added to journalists: "I will not stand idly by and allow an already traumatic experience to get worse." The police are considering curfews.

Everyday life in the region is largely at a standstill. Schools are closed, mainly due to the poor air quality, according to the authorities. The situation is also affecting the schedules of sports leagues, such as the NFL football league: the play-off game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings scheduled for Monday has been moved to Arizona, as the NFL announced. It justified the move with concerns about the air quality in Los Angeles and the already heavy workload for the police and fire department. Dense smoke hangs over the city and many people wear masks to protect themselves from the harmful particles. The Oscar nominations were also postponed.

Hollywood celebrities on the run
Many Hollywood celebrities are also suffering from the fires. Tokyo Hotel singer Bill Kaulitz (35) showed in an Instagram story how he had to leave his house because of the fires. The post shows his packed luxury suitcases, including a Red Cross emergency kit and two walkie-talkies.

Bill Kaulitz showed off his packed suitcases in his Instagram story. Heidi Klum's brother-in-law had to leave his villa in the Hollywood Hills due to the firestorm. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/instagram.com/billkaulitz, Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jesse Grant)
Bill Kaulitz showed off his packed suitcases in his Instagram story. Heidi Klum's brother-in-law had to leave his villa in the Hollywood Hills due to the firestorm.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/instagram.com/billkaulitz, Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jesse Grant)

According to reality star Paris Hilton, she had to watch on television as her house fell victim to the devastating fires near Los Angeles. "I'm heartbroken, I have no words," the 43-year-old wrote on the platform X. "I'm sitting with my family, watching the news and seeing our house in Malibu burn to the ground live on TV." She also shared a hand-recorded video of a news report showing a burnt-down neighborhood. 

Biden: "Worst fires in California's history"
US President Joe Biden said, after being briefed on the situation on Thursday evening (local time), that 360,000 people had already been brought to safety from the worst-affected areas. He described the fires as "the worst in California's history". 

According to initial conservative calculations, the damage is enormous. According to a preliminary forecast by the private US weather service AccuWeather, which also measures the impact of storms, the total damage and economic losses could amount to 135 to 150 billion dollars (approximately 131 to 146 billion euros).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

