Why Schnöll did not want to become governor

S-Link was his biggest defeat ever

The governor of Flachgau brought him into top politics in 2018. He became a regional councillor for transport and was faced with a mammoth task right at the start of his political career. Schnöll was tasked with solving Salzburg's transport problems. The youngster certainly succeeded, but his biggest project was a resounding failure. His billion-euro S-Link project, i.e. the partly underground extension of the local line to Hallein, never really met with public approval. With the referendum on the project in November 2024, the S-Link was finally history. The regional transport councillor proved powerless in the case of the permanent traffic jams on the Tauernautobahn (A10) and the neighboring communities. There was massive criticism from the mayors on several occasions - even from those with an ÖVP party ticket.