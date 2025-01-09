Plans threaten World Cup
Will women jump with men in Hinzenbach in future?
Upper Austria is in danger of losing its only World Cup competition! Because the FIS wants to merge the women's and men's ski jumping events from 2026/27, the small hill in Hinzenbach is threatened with closure. A joint World Cup event could only be held in Upper Austria at the end of the FIS five-year plan.
"We feel betrayed by the FIS! We were promised something long-term. The ÖSV, state and federal government have invested 2.5 to 3.5 million euros to bring the facility up to the current standard," rages Carinthia's regional sports director Arno Arthofer. This is because the Women's Ski Jumping World Cup in Villach is under threat - due to plans by the FIS to merge the Women's World Cup with the Men's World Cup from 2026/27! FIS Race Director Sandro Pertile: "The focus is on large hills. It will be difficult to keep small hills on the calendar."
Which is why the women's ski jumping event on the small Hinzenbach hill on February 22/23 is also threatened with cancellation! It is Upper Austria's only World Cup event in various winter sports, and a revival of the Alpine World Cup in Hinterstoder is not yet foreseeable. "I spoke to Pertile during the ski jumping event in Bischofshofen," explains Hinzenbach's OC boss Bernhard Zauner.
Zauner reveals: "The FIS has a five-year plan. The men's summer Grand Prix competitions - which are otherwise threatened with cancellation due to a lack of interest from sponsors and athletes - will be moved back in the calendar towards winter. Our event will therefore not take place on the ice track until October 18/19 this year. The ultimate goal after five years is for these competitions to be integrated into the World Cup - and the women's World Cup will then also be held here in Hinzenbach at the same time," explains Zauner.
Hinzenbach organizer is "open to everything"
How and whether the women's World Cup jumping on the new ski jump in Hinzenbach will continue until then is questionable! Zauner is combative and yet optimistic: "We will definitely not give up anything voluntarily! I'm open to anything. The most important thing is that we don't completely fall through the cracks."
