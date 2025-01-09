Will women jump with men in Hinzenbach in future?

Zauner reveals: "The FIS has a five-year plan. The men's summer Grand Prix competitions - which are otherwise threatened with cancellation due to a lack of interest from sponsors and athletes - will be moved back in the calendar towards winter. Our event will therefore not take place on the ice track until October 18/19 this year. The ultimate goal after five years is for these competitions to be integrated into the World Cup - and the women's World Cup will then also be held here in Hinzenbach at the same time," explains Zauner.