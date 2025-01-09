The ÖSV ladies lost their laughter at the “Voll-Lettn”

Conny Hütter (+2.08), who has won the only downhill of the season so far in Beaver Creek, was surprised at her good position (sixth place). "While I was skiing I thought to myself, what are you doing down there now? I assessed it completely differently, on the inspection it was icy and slippery to say the least. Now it's opened up, you saw so many tracks in front of you, like the rails of a train." As it will be cold at the weekend, the training could not be taken from the feeling and approach.