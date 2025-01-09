Downhill in St. Anton
The ÖSV ladies lost their laughter at the “Voll-Lettn”
Conny Hütter was the fastest ÖSV lady in the "Voll-Lettn" in St. Anton in the first training session. The bumpy slope demanded a lot from the speed specialists. Precipitation and cold at the weekend should change the slope conditions again.
The racers reported at the finish that the conditions had changed massively from the inspection to the start of training. "It was completely slippery during the inspection, now it's completely wet," summarized Stephanie Venier (28th/+4.22). "The sun has made it really soft and bumpy. But I also skied a bit sloppy." Snowfall was forecast for Friday night and temperatures in the minus range for the weekend, which means the conditions will change again.
Conny Hütter (+2.08), who has won the only downhill of the season so far in Beaver Creek, was surprised at her good position (sixth place). "While I was skiing I thought to myself, what are you doing down there now? I assessed it completely differently, on the inspection it was icy and slippery to say the least. Now it's opened up, you saw so many tracks in front of you, like the rails of a train." As it will be cold at the weekend, the training could not be taken from the feeling and approach.
Puchner: "It was a real fight all the way down"
Behind Hütter, Ariane Rädler and Mirjam Puchner were the next best Austrians in 13th place each (+3.12). "I hope it gets colder, then it can only get easier," said Rädler, who finished third on the super-G podium in Beaver Creek. Puchner explained that she had lost her laughter while skiing. "It was already pretty tough, it was a mirror when you looked at it, and then you go down and it's soft. You saw the tracks at the start, it was a real fight all the way down."
Here are the top 30 of the first training session:
Nina Ortlieb had to settle for 35th place (+4.84). During the three-day training session in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, she was back at the front, but when it's so bumpy, it's more difficult to muster the final confidence. "At the moment, I have the feeling that it's down to the conditions whether I feel comfortable or not. That definitely wasn't the case today." Tamara Tippler made a mistake, but the young mother is still hoping for a positive qualification; the second training session will determine the remaining starting positions. "I'm ready, I've done everything," she said, referring to her last training session.
Vonn in the top 10
The US American Lindsey Vonn, who will be racing downhill for the first time since her comeback, finished tenth in soft and rough conditions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.