Do houses need hedges and fences?

Mark Twain asked the following question: "Why does a cemetery need a wall? Once you're in, you can't get out, and once you're out, you don't want to go in." But even among us living people, the question often arises as to the purpose of all those structural demarcation measures that many a homeowner displays towards the outside world. On the one hand, house facades are fitted with wide glass fronts so that anyone walking around can, indeed must, observe everything that goes on inside the house (and especially in the evening when the house is brightly lit and things can be seen inside that one would rather not have seen). At the same time, however, the garden in front of the house is fenced in with a hedge so that the homeowner cannot be seen having a barbecue on Sundays.