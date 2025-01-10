Let's go
Winter hike under the spell of the Zugspitze
We take a leisurely hike up to the sunny Gamsalm in the breathtaking Ehrwald valley basin. It can be reached in a relatively short time and is therefore a destination for the whole family.
Although this pleasant stop-off point is located in the Ehrwalder Wettersteinbahnen ski area, you won't experience the hustle and bustle of skiing here. This is another reason why the Gamsalm is a wonderful destination for winter hikers. Directly above, the Zugspitze massif sets the tone.
We cross the road at the lower (southern) end of the parking lot and then follow the marked footpath into the forest. This leads gently uphill and soon meets a wide road. This leads upwards - fairly straight at first.
The route, which runs away from the ski area for a long time, is groomed and has recently been perfectly passable. We hike almost directly towards the Zugspitze massif on the sunny side, with the Tiroler Zugspitzbahn cable car in the foreground on the left.
After the fresh snowfall, the landscape resembled a winter wonderland in the middle of the week. The beautifully shaped Ehrwalder Sonnenspitze in the south is even ahead of the Zugspitze when it comes to panoramic views. And the free-standing Daniel, which you virtually walk towards later on during the descent, also offers a magnificent view.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Ehrwald (994 m)
- Starting point: free Ponöfen parking lot (around 1120 m) on the road from Ehrwald to the valley station of the Tiroler Zugspitzbahn (to the left of the road immediately after the "Diana Thörle" hotel)
- Route: winter hiking trail (traffic-free)
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, possibly grödel, poles
- Requirements: none
- Children: from baby age
- Tobogganing: no
- Refreshments: Gamsalm (1278 m), open daily, T 05673/20912, www.gamsalm-ehrwald.at
- Arrival by public transport: Bus or train from Reutte or bus from Imst directly to the starting point (bus stop "Diana Thörle" a few meters below the parking lot)
- Difference in altitude: around 150 meters
- Length: around 2 km (starting point - Gamsalm)
- Walking time: around 45 minutes on the ascent; descent slightly shorter
The path then turns right and takes us into the ski area to the small Gamskar lift. To the left is the Gamsalm. Here you can stop for a bite to eat.
We then return along the access route. Unfortunately, tobogganing is not permitted on this route.
