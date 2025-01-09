NOW LIVE: Governor Haslauer steps down

Haslauer retires in installments

At a press conference at the ÖVP headquarters in Salzburg, the former state governor said: "I announced some time ago that I would not be standing in the 2028 state elections. Now is the right time to make things clear. I will be stepping down as governor on July 2 and as party chairman at the end of January." With regard to his successor, he said: "I am very satisfied with the solution. Karoline Edtstadler is deeply grounded in Salzburg. She is cosmopolitan, but has always remained a Salzburger."

His plans for his political retirement? "Certainly not Festival President," said Haslauer with a smile.