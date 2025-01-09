Vorteilswelt
Haslauer steps down

NOW LIVE: Governor Haslauer steps down

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 12:50

The "Krone" already announced it before the turn of the year, now it's official: Salzburg's governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) is retiring from politics, Karoline Edtstadler will take over in July.

0 Kommentare

Karoline Edtstadler or "crown prince" Stefan Schnöll? The succession has been the subject of speculation for months. Now it has been decided: the former ÖVP minister will succeed the long-serving Governor of Salzburg, Wilfried Haslauer, this summer. Schnöll will be her deputy. 

Haslauer retires in installments
At a press conference at the ÖVP headquarters in Salzburg, the former state governor said: "I announced some time ago that I would not be standing in the 2028 state elections. Now is the right time to make things clear. I will be stepping down as governor on July 2 and as party chairman at the end of January." With regard to his successor, he said: "I am very satisfied with the solution. Karoline Edtstadler is deeply grounded in Salzburg. She is cosmopolitan, but has always remained a Salzburger." 
His plans for his political retirement? "Certainly not Festival President," said Haslauer with a smile.

Schnöll wants more time for his family
Provincial councillor Stefan Schnöll, father of two young children, said: "I didn't make the decision easy for myself, I tried to reconcile work and family life. I only took my daughter to kindergarten once last year, and that's when you start to think about it." The former "crown prince" - he was considered Haslauer's designated successor until a few months ago - wants to remain a provincial councillor, but does not want to become governor. "I am happy with the situation." 

If everything goes smoothly, Edtstadler will become governor from July 2. (Bild: Markus Tschepp)
If everything goes smoothly, Edtstadler will become governor from July 2.
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

Edtstadler: "There is nothing more exciting"
The soon-to-be governor said: "I can say in all honesty that this is an emotional moment for me today. I am looking forward to it, there is no more exciting task in politics." She naturally wants to continue the joint coalition with the FPÖ. "I have always ruled out working with Herbert Kickl," said Edtstadler. She has a good relationship with Salzburg's FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek. "I spoke to her on the phone today, we are two strong women who get on well together," she said. 

Haslauer won seat after financial scandal
Haslauer had been governor since 2013. He reclaimed the seat as head of the state from the SPÖ in an early election. This was triggered by the Salzburg financial scandal. After initially governing with the Greens and Team Stronach, a coalition with the Greens and NEOS followed.

Since spring 2023, he has been in government with the FPÖ. Contrary to what is often reported, he had never ruled out working with the blue party, but sharply criticized them during the election campaign. However, after major ÖVP losses and FPÖ gains, the black-blue coalition was quickly negotiated.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

