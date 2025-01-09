There is still time to file claims until January 16

January 24 will be an important day with a view to the future: at the hearings at the regional court in Ried im Innkreis, the restructuring administrators will present details of the financial situation and the future. It will also be clear how high the company's mountain of debt actually is. When the insolvency proceedings were opened, the three companies had a combined total of around two billion euros in liabilities. However, the creditors now have until 16 January to register their claims.