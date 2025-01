Snowy road led to collision on B 320

Slight head injuries

According to the police, a 45-year-old female driver skidded on a lightly snow-covered road at around 9 a.m. and collided with a car in a convoy on the opposite carriageway. At the wheel was a 50-year-old man from the district of Weiz. The man suffered minor head injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to Rottenmann Regional Hospital by the ambulance service.