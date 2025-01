How the winner of the Millionenshow is doing today

"Money doesn't make you happy, but it does make life a lot easier" - Christoph Götzendorfer is still pragmatic and grounded around four years after his "breakthrough" on the Millionenshow. The 40-year-old from Esternberg (Schärding district) knew the all-important answer in Armin Assinger's TV studio - namely that the name of the "Waldorf School" goes back to a cigarette factory - and took home the million euros. That was in 2020.