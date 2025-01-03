Sick person in the restaurant
Measles alert comes from a ski resort
Measles is currently back in season, especially in Upper Austria, with seven new cases every week before the end of the year and 105 infections detected in the whole of 2024. The disease is very contagious and now there is a warning from a ski resort in Upper Austria.
The Gmunden district authority is urging people who were out and about in the Gosau, Dachstein-West ski region on December 27 to exercise self-control. A visit to a restaurant has also been proven; the infected person, who knew nothing about his infection, was in the Sonnenalm on the Zwieselalm at around 1 pm.
Is there immunity?
"Due to the high infectiousness of this disease, it is possible that other people have been infected with the measles virus. It is strongly recommended that people who have been in the above-mentioned place at the above-mentioned time and do not have immunity from two measles-mumps-rubella vaccinations or from a past measles disease should monitor their state of health and check their measles vaccination status and update it if necessary," says the district authority.
21-day incubation period
Anyone who experiences symptoms such as high fever, dry cough, rhinitis, conjunctivitis and inflammation of the nose and throat during the incubation period of 21 days, i.e. until January 16, should contact their family doctor. "Please do so by telephone to avoid further contact with other people," ask those responsible.
