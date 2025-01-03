Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sick person in the restaurant

Measles alert comes from a ski resort

Nachrichten
03.01.2025 19:33

Measles is currently back in season, especially in Upper Austria, with seven new cases every week before the end of the year and 105 infections detected in the whole of 2024. The disease is very contagious and now there is a warning from a ski resort in Upper Austria.

0 Kommentare

The Gmunden district authority is urging people who were out and about in the Gosau, Dachstein-West ski region on December 27 to exercise self-control. A visit to a restaurant has also been proven; the infected person, who knew nothing about his infection, was in the Sonnenalm on the Zwieselalm at around 1 pm.

Is there immunity?
"Due to the high infectiousness of this disease, it is possible that other people have been infected with the measles virus. It is strongly recommended that people who have been in the above-mentioned place at the above-mentioned time and do not have immunity from two measles-mumps-rubella vaccinations or from a past measles disease should monitor their state of health and check their measles vaccination status and update it if necessary," says the district authority.

21-day incubation period
Anyone who experiences symptoms such as high fever, dry cough, rhinitis, conjunctivitis and inflammation of the nose and throat during the incubation period of 21 days, i.e. until January 16, should contact their family doctor. "Please do so by telephone to avoid further contact with other people," ask those responsible. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Markus Schütz
Markus Schütz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf