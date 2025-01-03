“Mama” Gasser calculated her way into the final in the stadium

The oldest of them all

At 33, she is by far the oldest starter, and could even be the mother of some of them - of the 22 athletes in the qualifiers, none (!) apart from Gasser was born before the turn of the millennium. At 24, Ariane Burri (Sz) is the second oldest, while Lili Dhawornej (US) is the youngest athlete to make it into tomorrow's final at the age of 15.