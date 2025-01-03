Stolen from Kate?
Fans are tearing Meghan’s show apart even before the launch
Duchess Meghan wants to really hit the ground running with her new Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" in the new year. But Prince Harry's wife has probably done the math without her fans. Because they are tearing up the series, in which the 43-year-old appears, even before it starts on January 15.
"I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it," Duchess Meghan told her fans on her Instagram page at the start of the year and released the first trailer for her new Netflix show "With Love, Meghan".
No insights into the family villa
In the show, the ex-actress not only invites celebrity guests, but also wants to give cooking, gardening and decorating tips. But if fans have their way, Meghan is far from being the new Martha Stewart. Shortly after the trailer was released, there was already a lot of criticism of the show on social media.
It is not the fact that Meghan did not invite the camera crew to her family villa in Montecito, California, where she lives with Harry and her children Archie and Lilibet, but that a five-million-dollar villa was rented especially for the shoot that has critics furious. They accuse Meghan of simply stealing the ideas for her show. The Duchess of Sussex is said not to have even shied away from Princess Kate!
Fans discover parallels with Kate
Many are certain that Meghan has copied Prince William's wife several times. One Twitter user, for example, juxtaposed a photo of Kate with a screenshot from the trailer for "With Love, Meghan". Both royals are wearing a blue dress with a floral pattern.
"Sorry, but that's too funny. Tell me you want to be the Princess of Wales without saying it," the comment read. "When Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, started planning this copycat Netflix show, all she had on her vision board was Princess Catherine, her interests and her life."
Meghan also copied Kate's passion for beekeeping, according to criticism from royal fans online. In 2023, Kate appeared at the beehive at Anmer Hall, Kate and William's country estate in Norfolk.
Royal fans are pretty sure that it's no coincidence that Meghan, of all people, has discovered honey for her show.
Copied from other cooking shows too?
But Meghan is said to have stolen ideas from more than just Princess Kate. Many accuse the former "Suits" actress of copying the style of Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath. The wife of Ceawlin Thynn, Marchioness of Bath, had a BBC cooking show called "Emma's Kitchen" in the past.
In fact, the lead picture for Meghan's show bears a striking resemblance to a picture that was taken for "Emma's Kitchen". Numerous royal fans have also criticized that the design of Meghan's Netflix show looks like a copy of Emma Thynn's cooking show.
And even with the recipes that Meghan presents on her show, the 43-year-old doesn't seem to show anything innovative. The ladybug bruschetta that can be seen towards the end of the trailer has long been circulating on food blogs and YouTube - including as a decoration tip from mozzarella brand Galbani.
Million-dollar deal with Netflix
"With Love, Meghan" is not the first series that Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have made for Netflix. The royal dropouts signed a €96 million contract with the streaming giant in 2020.
In 2023, their documentary "Harry & Meghan" was released, in which the two also opened up about their lives as members of the Royal Family. In August of last year, "Heart of Invictus" went online - a documentary about Prince Harry's heart project, the Invictus Games. The documentary "Polo" was finally released at the end of 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
