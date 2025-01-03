Fans are tearing Meghan’s show apart even before the launch

In fact, the lead picture for Meghan's show bears a striking resemblance to a picture that was taken for "Emma's Kitchen". Numerous royal fans have also criticized that the design of Meghan's Netflix show looks like a copy of Emma Thynn's cooking show.

And even with the recipes that Meghan presents on her show, the 43-year-old doesn't seem to show anything innovative. The ladybug bruschetta that can be seen towards the end of the trailer has long been circulating on food blogs and YouTube - including as a decoration tip from mozzarella brand Galbani.