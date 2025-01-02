Vorteilswelt
Monaco wants goal scorer

Sturm now beckons the next million-euro deal

Nachrichten
02.01.2025 19:00

The ball is rolling again at the Styrian Bundesliga clubs, from tomorrow the sweat will be pouring! Sturm's next departure seems to be imminent: Mika Biereth is negotiating with top club AS Monaco. However, the Hütter club will have to dig deep into its pockets for the goal scorer. At GAK, coach Rene Poms can look forward to reinforcements.

Now it's time to spit in the hands again! The Styrian Bundesliga clubs will be putting an end to the dolce vita from tomorrow as Sturm, Hartberg and GAK begin their preparations for the spring.

Sturm: The champions are starting earlier than ever before. The Champions League match in Bergamo awaits on January 21. In addition to Gazibegovic (1. FC Köln) and loan player Yardımcı, who has already been brought back by Hoffenheim, Sarkaria (released for transfer talks) and Camara, who has problems traveling, will also be missing at the start.

The next professional is also on the verge of leaving: according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mika Biereth is already negotiating with AS Monaco. The next million-euro deal beckons for Sturm! The exit clause for the goalscorer (said to be around 16 million) will only come into effect in the summer. A new player is on the horizon: According to Bulgarian media, Sturm is now serious about Marin Petkov (Levski Sofia) and has made an initial offer.

Hartberg: Manfred Schmid's team starts the new year with performance tests. Chairman Erich Korherr expects a calm transfer period. "Everything is quiet at the moment. I hope that there will be no departures. We have a good and broad squad."

GAK : A tough relegation battle awaits the promoted team in the spring. In order to be prepared for this, they are upgrading. "We will bring in two to three reinforcements," explains coach Rene Poms. On the red wish list? "We want players who are universally deployable. We will reduce the size of our squad and bring in players who can play in several positions," says the Leoben native, revealing GAK's new recruitment plan.

For GAK coach Rene Poms, there are two or three reinforcements.
For GAK coach Rene Poms, there are two or three reinforcements.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Andreas Ulmer, who got an impression of GAK in the fall, will not be at the start. But as things stand, the veteran will not be slipping into the red jersey. Poms: "It's not fixed yet, but it probably won't happen." Michael Cheukoua, whose contract has been terminated, is gone as of today.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
