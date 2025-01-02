Sturm now beckons the next million-euro deal

The next professional is also on the verge of leaving: according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mika Biereth is already negotiating with AS Monaco. The next million-euro deal beckons for Sturm! The exit clause for the goalscorer (said to be around 16 million) will only come into effect in the summer. A new player is on the horizon: According to Bulgarian media, Sturm is now serious about Marin Petkov (Levski Sofia) and has made an initial offer.