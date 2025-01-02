Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Posting on X

Musk stands up for British far-right extremists

Nachrichten
02.01.2025 13:56

Tech billionaire and Tesla boss Elon Musk is continuing his public support for right-wing extremists and accusations against elected politicians in Europe in the new year. Musk recently also expressed his support for the right-wing populist AfD in Germany.

0 Kommentare

After recently calling German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) a "moron" and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier a "tyrant", the advisor to US President-elect Donald Trump has now turned his focus back to the UK.

On his X account, Musk stood up for the currently imprisoned British right-wing extremist Tommy Robinson. Among other things, the Tesla boss shared a post by one of Robinson's supporters named Ezra Levant and commented on it with "Free Tommy" (see post below).

Musk, who has more than 200 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), also shared Robinson's account as well as other posts in which the far-right and Islamophobic activist is referred to as a political prisoner, among other things.

Even Farage distanced himself from Robinson
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is the UK's best-known right-wing extremist. Even Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, whose Reform UK party receives a lot of support from Musk, has clearly distanced himself from the 42-year-old in the past, accusing him of being close to violent criminals.

(Bild: picturedesk.com/AFP/Adrian Dennis)
(Bild: picturedesk.com/AFP/Adrian Dennis)

Robinson is currently in custody because he spread false allegations about a Syrian refugee despite a court injunction. He had already been sentenced to pay damages of 100,000 pounds (approx. 120,000 euros) for defamation. The allegations are also repeated in a video created by Robinson, which is still available on his X account with more than one million followers.

Musk sharply attacks Premier Starmer
In addition to his support for Robinson, Musk once again sharply attacked British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He accused the Labour politician of failing to act as the former head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in the fight against criminal rings of abusers, most of whom had Pakistani roots.

However, Starmer, who was head of the CPS between 2008 and 2013, said that he had initiated the prosecution of the most prominent case in Rochdale in the first place.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf