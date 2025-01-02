Posting on X
Musk stands up for British far-right extremists
Tech billionaire and Tesla boss Elon Musk is continuing his public support for right-wing extremists and accusations against elected politicians in Europe in the new year. Musk recently also expressed his support for the right-wing populist AfD in Germany.
After recently calling German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) a "moron" and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier a "tyrant", the advisor to US President-elect Donald Trump has now turned his focus back to the UK.
On his X account, Musk stood up for the currently imprisoned British right-wing extremist Tommy Robinson. Among other things, the Tesla boss shared a post by one of Robinson's supporters named Ezra Levant and commented on it with "Free Tommy" (see post below).
Musk, who has more than 200 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), also shared Robinson's account as well as other posts in which the far-right and Islamophobic activist is referred to as a political prisoner, among other things.
Even Farage distanced himself from Robinson
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is the UK's best-known right-wing extremist. Even Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, whose Reform UK party receives a lot of support from Musk, has clearly distanced himself from the 42-year-old in the past, accusing him of being close to violent criminals.
Robinson is currently in custody because he spread false allegations about a Syrian refugee despite a court injunction. He had already been sentenced to pay damages of 100,000 pounds (approx. 120,000 euros) for defamation. The allegations are also repeated in a video created by Robinson, which is still available on his X account with more than one million followers.
Musk sharply attacks Premier Starmer
In addition to his support for Robinson, Musk once again sharply attacked British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He accused the Labour politician of failing to act as the former head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in the fight against criminal rings of abusers, most of whom had Pakistani roots.
However, Starmer, who was head of the CPS between 2008 and 2013, said that he had initiated the prosecution of the most prominent case in Rochdale in the first place.
