61 victims: number of fatal accidents decreased in 2024

Slow down and get off your cell phone

The largest groups of victims in 2024 were car occupants, motorcyclists and pedestrians. Just on New Year's Eve, a pedestrian (79) died in an accident in the district of Weiz. The main causes of accidents are distraction and inappropriate speed. The VCÖ therefore advocates a 30 km/h speed limit in municipalities and an 80 km/h speed limit on open roads. More public transport connections would also contribute to greater safety.